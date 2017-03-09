UPDATE: Why police were at Chief Sealth International High School

8:31 AM: Thanks for the texts. We’re on our way to check on a report of police at/near Chief Sealth International High School and a shelter-in-place situation. SPD has tweeted that it is an “apparent false report of weapons.” More to come.

8:41 AM: Our crew is at the school (photo added above) and have talked to police who confirm so far they haven’t found anyone or anything. This is close to the start of classes and aside from the police presence, activity appears normal – people coming and going, students being dropped off.

8:46 AM: Shelter-in-place has been lifted and police are leaving, our crew reports. Police say that the unfounded report was made by telephone.