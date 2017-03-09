West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Why police were at Chief Sealth International High School

March 9, 2017 8:31 am
8:31 AM: Thanks for the texts. We’re on our way to check on a report of police at/near Chief Sealth International High School and a shelter-in-place situation. SPD has tweeted that it is an “apparent false report of weapons.” More to come.

8:41 AM: Our crew is at the school (photo added above) and have talked to police who confirm so far they haven’t found anyone or anything. This is close to the start of classes and aside from the police presence, activity appears normal – people coming and going, students being dropped off.

8:46 AM: Shelter-in-place has been lifted and police are leaving, our crew reports. Police say that the unfounded report was made by telephone.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Why police were at Chief Sealth International High School"

  • M March 9, 2017 (8:34 am)
    Pretty heavy response. I counted 9 police cars, most of them with lights flashing. 

  • ACG March 9, 2017 (8:41 am)
    I’m not surprised at the response. In this day and age, reported weapons at a school isn’t something law enforcement takes lightly, I’m assuming. Hopefully it is a false report and all is well. 

    • WSB March 9, 2017 (8:45 am)
      Shelter-in-place is ending and police are leaving.

  • jackie March 9, 2017 (9:34 am)
    Obviously there was a test today and the false call in was from a kid that didn’t study for it!

    • brian March 9, 2017 (11:10 am)
      So glad we have Blog Commenter Jackie on the case.    

      • WSB March 9, 2017 (11:13 am)
        Actually, a couple people at the scene joked along the same lines. Seriously – this was not one of those major schoolwide test days.

