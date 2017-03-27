West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

Whole Foods’ West Seattle store on ‘indefinite delay,’ reports DJC

March 27, 2017 2:25 am
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   4755 Fauntleroy | West Seattle news

Back in January, you might recall, we reported that Whole Foods had decided to delay its West Seattle opening in The Whittaker (WSB sponsor) until summer 2018. That was a delay from what the company told us last June, when it said the West Seattle WF would open “in the second half of 2017.” And that in turn was two years later than the original plan – when we reported in November 2012 that WF would anchor the 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW mixed-use project, the announcement projected the store would open in 2015. (A bitter battle over the project’s “alley vacation” – lots of backstory here – figured into some delays.)

Since our January report of the latest WF delay, rumors have continued to circulate that – as eventually turned out to be the case with its previously planned WS location across SW Alaska – Whole Foods might be icing the plan all together. But there were signs of life in city permit files as recent as last month, with an application and permit for sign installation.

This morning, there’s a new report – the Daily Journal of Commerce says in its Monday edition that Whole Foods has “decided to indefinitely delay its plans” for West Seattle. Note that most of the story is behind a paywall, so if you’re not a subscriber, you won’t be able to read it. We have already sent a followup inquiry to WF and will update when we get a direct update.

12 Replies to "Whole Foods' West Seattle store on 'indefinite delay,' reports DJC"

  • JHC March 27, 2017 (4:08 am)
    All that work and now we get to look at a huge empty space for years to come. Hooray!

  • Diane March 27, 2017 (5:02 am)
    OMFG; after all the hell we went through over this

  • Swede. March 27, 2017 (6:55 am)
    Haven’t followed the long story on this, which seams very dragged out and complicated from the tidbits here. But it seams strange to me why they wouldn’t open in the new location… Should be a good store location with all the new people here and the constant complaints I hear over both Safeway and QFC here (I have no issues with either of those myself). 

  • JeffK March 27, 2017 (7:04 am)
    I’d love to see a small Fred Meyer or ‘Target City’ type store there instead.  Where to get some basic socks, shoes, tupperware, or bed sheets?  Sometimes Westwood Village seems like a big deal for one or two items.

    We have plenty of grocery stores in WS but not enough general retail.

    • Katie March 27, 2017 (7:33 am)
      That’s a nice idea. Smart use of the space. 

  • Enid March 27, 2017 (7:21 am)
    I was counting on Whole Foods to (eventually) fill in during PCC’s absence.  The other chain stores here do not have the quality or variety of organic foods I rely on.  This is a big disappointment.  It’s going to mean several years of having to shop off-island.  With all the delays, I was afraid this might happen.

  • Annaeileen March 27, 2017 (7:30 am)
    We don’t need a  Whole Foods in West Seattle because they are an overpriced out of state owned chain and we have enough of those with QFC and Safeway.   We have such great places like West Seattle Produce (across the street!), The Fish Company, Thriftway, the PCC and many other smaller local places to shop.  

  • Wendell March 27, 2017 (7:33 am)
    The big hole is now above ground.

  • cjboffoli March 27, 2017 (7:38 am)
    I can’t say I’m surprised about this. Whole Foods’ business has been circling the drain for almost the last two years.  They over-expanded with too many new, large stores. At the same time they’ve lost around 10 million customers.  And it’s like someone tied a brick to their stock, which is down more than 40% over the last two years.    

  • RPH March 27, 2017 (7:38 am)
    We don’t need no Whole Foods in West Seattle! PCC, Met Market, and Morgan Thriftway already have the overpriced, albeit high quality and specialty, grocery model covered.  I agree with JEFFK, the greatest deficit in the Junction is the lack of general retail. Bring on Fred Meyer! If not, PCC would be the perfect alternative, with their current location soon being disrupted.

  • Rick March 27, 2017 (7:45 am)
    If Freddy’s showed up here I might be tempted to stay.

  • Trickycoolj March 27, 2017 (7:52 am)
    I’d take Walmart Marketplace or Winco. I’m tired of having to abandon my cart in Trader Joe’s because there are so many empty shelves it’s like trying to shop in East Germany. I don’t make the fancy dual income required for organic fancy foods, we need affordable groceries. 

