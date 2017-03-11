White Center Warriors: New wrestling club in West Seattle



(Photos by Colleen Huynh)

Heard about the White Center Warriors? It’s a new wrestling club that just started twice-weekly practices in West Seattle, and Joey Richards e-mailed to share the news:

Our club welcomes warriors of all ages, male and female, experienced or not.

The purpose of the club is to help introduce the sport of wrestling to the community, as well as train our youth self-control, respect, and discipline.

There is a 2-week free trial; after that, there is a one time $35 club fee. We practice from 6-8 pm every Tuesday and Thursday at Chief Sealth International High School.