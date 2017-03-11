West Seattle, Washington

White Center Warriors: New wrestling club in West Seattle

March 11, 2017 12:54 pm
(Photos by Colleen Huynh)

Heard about the White Center Warriors? It’s a new wrestling club that just started twice-weekly practices in West Seattle, and Joey Richards e-mailed to share the news:

Our club welcomes warriors of all ages, male and female, experienced or not.

The purpose of the club is to help introduce the sport of wrestling to the community, as well as train our youth self-control, respect, and discipline.

There is a 2-week free trial; after that, there is a one time $35 club fee. We practice from 6-8 pm every Tuesday and Thursday at Chief Sealth International High School.

No advance signup is required – if you’re interested, just show up for practice. The school is at 2600 SW Thistle; the gym is on the southeast side of the campus, north of the parking lot.

1 Reply to "White Center Warriors: New wrestling club in West Seattle"

  • C March 12, 2017 (1:00 am)
    Thanks Joey!   Wrestling is a wonderful sport and I’m exited to have an opportunity to expose my kids to the experience.   

