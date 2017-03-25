What’s up for your West Seattle Saturday



(Rufous hummingbird, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

It’s a Saturday full of fun … with many events giving you the chance to have a good time for a good cause. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WHITE CENTER 5K: Not signed up yet? You can register before the 9 am race at White Center Heights Park – details here. (7th SW/SW 102nd)

SEAFAIR COMMODORES BOWL-A-THON: The day’s first bowling fundraiser at West Seattle Bowl raises money for the Seafair Scholarship Program for Women and for the Commodores, one of the Seafair families. Check-in starts at 9, bowling shortly after. Info in our calendar listing. (39th SW/SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREE: The West Seattle Little League season begins at Bar-S Playfield with T-Ball players at 9:30 am, coach pitch at 12:30 pm, rookies at 3:45 pm. Games go through 7:15 pm. Older kids play Sunday. (64th SW/SW Admiral)

COMMUNITY GENERAL STORE SPRING CELEBRATION: 10 am-2 pm, the Community General Store invites you to “come celebrate our new pocket theater with food, story-telling, poetry, and music! We’ll have an open mic, a few select instruments, and drinks to share. Please bring your friends, family, and a dish to pass. This event is family-friendly and free for all!” (5214 Delridge Way SW)

FIRST ANNIVERSARY: Westside Bicycle is celebrating its first year 10 am-6 pm today. (3418 Harbor SW)

(added) SEATTLE-MADE POP-UP: At Sound & Fog, 10 am-3 pm.

Featuring

SilverSheep Jewelry

Irene Akio Illustrations

Radley Raven (men’s accessories)

Uphill Designs (outdoor adventure gear)

(4735 40th SW)

WEST SEATTLE CLOTHESLINE GRAND OPENING: As previewed here, you are invited to stop by the new location of West Seattle Helpline‘s “free clothing store,” and bring a donation if you can! Noon-3 pm. Free barbecue! (4401 42nd SW)

FREE KINDERMUSIK: All kids welcome, especially babies/toddlers, 12:30 pm – free weekly Kindermusik at My Three Little Birds (WSB sponsor) in south Morgan Junction. (6959 California SW)

HRC BOWLING FOR EQUALITY: Three sessions of benefit bowling at West Seattle Bowl – 3 pm, 6 pm, 9 pm – as detailed in our calendar listing, raising money for the Human Rights Campaign, with hostess Dolly Madison. (39th SW/SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK OPEN HOUSE: 3 pm-6 pm, visit the West Seattle Food Bank for a firsthand look at its new “shopping model.” Beverages and appetizers – all welcome, all ages! (35th SW/SW Morgan)

JOYAS MESTIZAS RECITAL/BENEFIT: Doors open at Hiawatha Community Center at 5 pm for silent-auction bidding, recital at 6 pm featuring “traditional folklorico dances from regions across Mexico, performed by youth ages 5-20!” More in our calendar listing. (2700 California SW)

BURGUNDY PEARL: Acoustic duo Peggy Sullivan and Ron Dalton at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

DUWAMISH ROWING CLUB FUN(DRAISER): 6 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, your ticket includes chili dinner and drink, special guest speaker Bob Ernst, silent auction and drawing, special guest speaker Bob Ernst (former UW rowing coach), and DJ playing the vinyl you bring. Details in our calendar listing. Proceeds benefit youth programs presented by our area’s only rowing club. (12th SW/SW Holden)

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB FUN(DRAISER): 7:30 pm at Slim’s Last Chance, band The Groove Surfers at 9, with proceeds benefiting WSHS athletics, band, and cheer. (5606 1st Ave. S.)

TERESA TUDURY: Comedy singer-songwriter at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm. (7904 35th SW)

MORE SATURDAY NIGHTLIFE … see the listings on our complete-calendar page!