West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

52℉

What Highland Park Elementary students asked Governor Inslee to ‘think about’

March 13, 2017 11:36 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

That’s Gov. Jay Inslee reading a letter from first-graders at Highland Park Elementary during his visit this morning. They asked if he would consider more money for their school because they need it for afterschool programs, playground equipment, and supplies including pencils. “Can you please think about it and get back to us?” they concluded. The governor was there to talk about education funding, as well as to tour the school:


(L to R with governor, First Lady Trudi Inslee, HPE assistant principal Sharon Stone, principal Chris Cronas)

We got a few minutes to speak with the governor; among other things, he says he expects to sign the “levy cliff” bill – which will alleviate some of the current public-education-funding crisis – within a few days, as soon as it arrives on his desk. We’ll be adding to this story later, including video and more photos.

Share This

5 Replies to "What Highland Park Elementary students asked Governor Inslee to 'think about'"

  • North of Admiral March 13, 2017 (1:34 pm)
    Reply

    Let’s start with funding the schools like you are legally obligated to do Gov. Inslee…and are in contempt of court for not doing. You are more than happy to take our tax dollars though.

    My kids are both in public schools in West Seattle and it is getting worse and worse. Large classes and many disruptive students who teachers spend most of their time disciplining and not actually teaching. It’s not fair to any of the kids. The kids acting up need extra attention and deserve an education…and the kids who aren’t acting up need to have an environment they can learn in.

    My family has finally had enough and the kids will be going to a private school next year. Sadly I can barely afford it but it is important to me that they get a good education. SPS class sizes are likely going to reach 40 in the next year or so. Teachers are going to be let go at the end of this school year.

    It’s sad – and I don’t see our state leaders trying to make it a priority to fix.

    • JanS March 13, 2017 (2:13 pm)
      Reply

      I believe the funding of schools is the job of our state legislators…maybe we could start there. I don’t blame Inslee…he can recommend budget, but it’s ultimately not his job to decide. Republicans are in the majority,  and they don’t think it’s worth spending the money on, I’m supposing…priorities, priorities…

  • AJP March 13, 2017 (1:43 pm)
    Reply

    In case people don’t know, Highland Park has no playground. The kids play on a blacktop. That’s it. 

    • JB March 13, 2017 (3:19 pm)
      Reply

      That is incredibly sad.

  • JB March 13, 2017 (3:22 pm)
    Reply

    I’m glad to see him visiting the schools and to hear he’s signing the levy cliff bill. Hopefully it will give them enough time to get the budget situation figured out before we are facing the same issue again next year.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann