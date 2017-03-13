What Highland Park Elementary students asked Governor Inslee to ‘think about’

That’s Gov. Jay Inslee reading a letter from first-graders at Highland Park Elementary during his visit this morning. They asked if he would consider more money for their school because they need it for afterschool programs, playground equipment, and supplies including pencils. “Can you please think about it and get back to us?” they concluded. The governor was there to talk about education funding, as well as to tour the school:



(L to R with governor, First Lady Trudi Inslee, HPE assistant principal Sharon Stone, principal Chris Cronas)

We got a few minutes to speak with the governor; among other things, he says he expects to sign the “levy cliff” bill – which will alleviate some of the current public-education-funding crisis – within a few days, as soon as it arrives on his desk. We’ll be adding to this story later, including video and more photos.