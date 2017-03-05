West Seattle wildlife: Bald eagles in all their glory

It’s nesting/hatching season for bald eagles in our region, so tread lightly if you see a nest! As you know if you’ve been in West Seattle for any length of time, we are lucky to get frequent views of the bird that’s in its third century as America’s national symbol. Here at WSB, we are lucky to have been able to share awesome photos of local bald eagles, courtesy of generous and talented local photographers. One of those photographers, Danny McMillin, recently put together the slideshow video you see above – all photos of eagles (“and a few corvids”) in the Alki area, except for a few views from the Yakima River Canyon at the end – and sent it to us for sharing. Thanks, Danny!

P.S. Think you know everything about bald eagles? Check the Seattle Audubon fact sheet.