Great morning for the White Center 5k Walk & Run, whether person or pet - our photos/video on White Center Now: whitecenternow.com/2017/03/25/video-almost-400-at-white-center-5k-2017-in-saturday-sunshine/

Today and tonight are full of "good times for a good cause" events around West Seattle - all part of our Saturday list:

UPDATED: It's a car2go gone sideways. Everybody OK. Photo added to our story (same link as below).



ORIGINAL: Hearing sirens? "Heavy rescue" response for car reported to have gone sideways in Seaview. We'll be updating on WSB, at this link: westseattleblog.com/2017/03/heavy-rescue-response-headed-to-seaview-crash/