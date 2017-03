Thanks to the anonymous reader who sent photos from last night’s first-ever Girls Jazz Band concert at Madison Middle School, where students performed after eight weeks of mentoring by the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra. Above are the student performers; below, SWOJO:

This reader said they had heard about the event via WSB and hadn’t heard of SWOJO before, but loved the concert. (Here’s the SWOJO performance calendar.) And from us, thanks for the event report!