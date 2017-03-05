West Seattle weekend scene: Big Band Dinner Dance @ WSHS



(Photos by Steve White)

Thanks to Steve for the photos – West Seattle High School presented its annual Big Band Dinner Dance this past Friday night, and student musicians were a big part of the lineup:

This fun(draiser) also starred the West Seattle Big Band, whose main mission is to support school music programs. If you missed it – or if you were there but want to see/hear/dance to the WSBB again, while supporting more student musicians – the WSBB is on the slate for the Madison Middle School Swing Dance and Auction in less than three weeks. All the details are in our calendar listing for the March 24th event.