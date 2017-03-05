West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle weekend scene: Big Band Dinner Dance @ WSHS

March 5, 2017 3:57 pm
(Photos by Steve White)

Thanks to Steve for the photos – West Seattle High School presented its annual Big Band Dinner Dance this past Friday night, and student musicians were a big part of the lineup:

This fun(draiser) also starred the West Seattle Big Band, whose main mission is to support school music programs. If you missed it – or if you were there but want to see/hear/dance to the WSBB again, while supporting more student musicians – the WSBB is on the slate for the Madison Middle School Swing Dance and Auction in less than three weeks. All the details are in our calendar listing for the March 24th event.

2 Replies to "West Seattle weekend scene: Big Band Dinner Dance @ WSHS"

  • Joe K March 5, 2017 (7:44 pm)
    Sorry I missed it. These things need better advertising.

    • WSB March 5, 2017 (8:13 pm)
      It was in the school newsletter for weeks (you can subscribe here) and in our calendar for almost three weeks (you can read ahead on ours for weeks at a time without having to leave its main page, and of course we publish a list of daily/nightly highlights every morning), as well as others, posted on the WS Big Band’s calendar in January. If you have other ideas for organizers, I’m sure they would love to hear from you. We try to crosspromote events whenever the opportunity arises, which is why we mentioned the upcoming Madison event at the end of this report! – TR

