West Seattle Wednesday: ‘The Ship Sails Again’ @ Admiral; Highland Park Action Committee; more…

ADMIRAL THEATER CELEBRATION: Tonight’s the night for “The Ship Sails Again,” the celebration of the city-landmark Admiral Theater‘s renovation into, and rebirth as, a first-run fourplex. From the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, here’s a video invitation from County Council Chair Joe McDermott:

It all starts around 5; the first big moment will be the ribboncutting – filmcutting, in this case – around 5:30 pm in the lobby, and then four movies from four eras – full details on the SWSHS website. (2343 California SW)

Also today/tonight:

FREE ENRICHMENT CLASSES: All welcome at Neighborhood House’s High Point Center for 10 am-11 am enrichment classes for babies through 5-year-olds, every Wednesday – details in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

ENTREPRENEUR MEETUP: Running your own business? Starting one? Come network at West Seattle’s first and only coworking center, Office Junction (WSB sponsor), noon-1:15 pm. (6040 California SW)

DELRIDGE RAPIDRIDE CONVERSATION: SDOT’s week of outreach on the street to talk about the future conversion of Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line continues with a 5-6 pm visit to 21st/Dawson. (Backstory here, with link to the “online open house” where you can answer key questions.)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, HP’s community council meets – full agenda details here. (12th SW/SW Holden)

POETRY AND STORYTELLING: Monthly event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL PTA: 7 pm – agenda highlights here. (45th SW/SW Spokane)

NIGHTLIFE: Lots of it tonight! See our complete calendar for listings including live music, open mic, trivia, and karaoke.