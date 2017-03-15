West Seattle Wednesday: Giving, listening, discussing, writing, touring, more…



(Brant flying along Alki – photo by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of your Wednesday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER FOR NEW LEAF BISTRO FAMILY: Since we first reported late Monday night on what was at the time two restaurants’ plan to donate 10 percent of proceeds today to the suddenly bereaved family that owns New Leaf Bistro in Admiral, the list of participants has grown to six:

*Peel & Press (WSB sponsor)

*The Westy Sports & Spirits (WSB sponsor)

*Circa

*Mission Cantina

*Baked

*Itto’s Tapas

Full details are in the original story, which we’ve continued to update. If we hear from anyone else participating today, we’ll add to the list here. (Here’s our report from a week and a half ago about the reason the community is helping the family.)

Also happening today/tonight:

TOUR AND MEETUP: Two events at West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor), our area’s only coworking center: 11 am-11:30 am tour, noon-1:15 pm biz meetup. (6040 California SW)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am-noon, free and fun for you and your up-to-year-old baby at the High Point Library. (2306 42nd SW)

POLITICAL POSTCARDS: At Ounces in North Delridge, you’re invited to fill out postcards 4-10 pm. as part of the event dubbed “Ides of Trump.” (3809 Delridge Way SW)

TELEPHONE TOWN HALL WITH LEGISLATORS: As previewed here last week, your state legislators are calling 6-7 pm – but if you don’t get the call, you can call in (or click in) to be part of their “telephone town hall.”

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: Tonight’s big topic is the suddenly-at-full-speed planning of the Delridge RapidRide (converting Route 120 into the H Line in 2020) – come hear from, and bring your questions for, SDOT. 6:30 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club. (12th SW/SW Holden)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: “The Ides of March: Resistance and Immigration,” 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). With Donna Miscolta and Shankar Narayan; Favorite Poem by ACLU of Washington. Full details in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW)

NIGHTLIFE X FIVE: 5 West Seattle listings for music, karaoke, open mic, trivia tonight – all on our complete calendar!