Thanks to Aaron Wells for that sunset photo from Thursday – one of just a few days since February 1st without rain, according to the latest stats tweeted tonight by the National Weather Service:

Seattle February & March precipitation now 13.73″, 4th wettest in over 120 years. Since February 1, precip on 36 days and 40 out of 45 70%+ cloud cover.

As of right now, though, the forecasts for Sunday and Monday both contain the phrase “mostly sunny.”