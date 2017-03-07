WEST SEATTLE UTILITY WORK: Here’s the next round of West Seattle neighborhoods getting new City Light poles

Seattle City Light has just gone public with its next round of locations for utility-pole replacements, in Gatewood, Upper Fauntleroy, Highland Park, and Burien. Embedded above (and also available on the SCL website) are five 2-page flyers for different areas, each one with its own map(s) – note that what you see above is the first of FOUR map pages, one every other page, so be sure to scroll through or check the SCL website directly; below, the announcement from SCL:

Starting in mid-to-late March 2017, Seattle City Light’s contractor, Magnum Power LLC, will be replacing aging utility poles in parts of its service territory. This project will enhance electrical reliability by replacing older poles in the system. The installation of new poles, wire and equipment relocation is an important investment in infrastructure.

Crews will be working in the following areas:

· SW Elmgrove St to SW Sullivan St (east of California Ave SW)

· SW Holden St to SW Southern St (west of 35th Ave SW)

· SW Thistle Street to SW Henderson St (west of 35th Ave SW)

· SW Kenyon St to SW Trenton St (east of Delridge Way SW)

· SW 122nd St to SW 126th St (west of 1st Ave S)

Highlights from the project:

· The entire project is anticipated for completion by the end of 2017. Daily work hours are from Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Crews may be working in other areas before transitioning to these construction areas.

· The new poles will be placed alongside pre-existing poles. They will meet standard heights and widths required for overhead power line construction. This may mean that poles in your area will be slightly taller and approximately two inches wider than existing poles.

· Once the electrical equipment is relocated, it may take several months before the other companies with utilities on the existing poles make their transfer(s). We will continue to monitor/coordinate these efforts as needed to facilitate the removal of old poles.

For more information, customers can contact:

· Percy Schlimm, Sr. Electrical Service Representative at percy.schlimm@seattle.gov or (206) 386-1735.

· Kevin Knutz, Magnum Power Project Manager at kevin@magnumpowerllc.com or (360) 904-8318.