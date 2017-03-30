West Seattle Thursday: Orca Talk, ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ at WSHS, Lander St. open house, more…



(Towboat Bering Titan with a barge on Elliott Bay, photographed from Upper Alki by Jim Borrow)

Morning through night, some options for your Thursday;

DEMENTIA-FRIENDLY STORY SHARE AND SKETCH: New weekly program at High Point Community Center, 10 am-noon: “A free storytelling and art-making experience for people living with memory loss, led by skilled facilitators. No experience necessary, all materials provided. Care partners welcome.” More info here. (6920 34th SW)

TINKERLAB DROP-IN CRAFTS: All ages welcome at this weekly drop-in STEM-based crafts event at High Point Library, 4-5:30 pm. More info here. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SOUTH LANDER STREET BRIDGE PROJECT: 4-6:30 pm, new information promised at the open house for this SDOT project. At Metropolist in SODO. (2931 1st Ave. S.)

GETTING READY FOR HIGH SCHOOL: For Madison Middle School families, students included, 7 pm @ the school library – details in our calendar listing. (45th SW/SW Spokane)

TAP STATION TRIVIA NIGHT: Monthly trivia event, all ages, free to enter, 7 pm. (7900 35th SW)

LIVE MUSIC @ WHISKY WEST: Jim Marcotte at 7 pm, no cover, 21+. (6451 California SW)

ORCA TALK: Tonight’s edition of The Whale Trail‘s speaker series focuses on saving salmon, without which our Southern Resident Killer Whales will starve. 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). Ticket info and more details are in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW)

‘BONNIE & CLYDE’ AT WSHS: Opening night for the new West Seattle High School production, “a thrilling musical with a non-traditional score” – 7:30 pm, WSHS Theater. More info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

THERE’S MORE! – on our complete calendar.