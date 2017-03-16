West Seattle Thursday: ‘Fauntleroy Boulevard’ walk, Design Review for 2715 California SW, WS Timebank, and more



(Photo by Leda Costa)

The promise of that rainbow last night really came true today – it’s sunny! Here’s what’s ahead for the rest of your Thursday:

FIRST FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD WALK-AND-TALK: Noon-1:30 pm, join the SDOT project team for Fauntleroy Boulevard on the first of two walking tours, starting outside LA Fitness. (3900 SW Alaska)

AFTERNOON DANCE TIME: At the Senior Center of West Seattle with Lauren Petrie, 2-4 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

LAUNCH PARTY AT ORIGINS: 3-8 pm at Origins Cannabis (WSB sponsor), launch party for House of Cultivar Product. Food from Jones Barbecue, music, and swag merchandise for the first 200 customers. 21+ (4800 40th SW)

BUSINESS RESOURCES OPEN HOUSE: Starting or growing your business? 4-6 pm at Delridge Library, come find out about resources available to help. Details here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: New location for tonight’s WS Timebank meeting – Neighborhood House’s High Point Center! The evening begins with orientation for new members at 6 pm, potluck at 6:30 pm, and then at 7 pm, guest speaker Chris Langeler from the West Seattle Helpline. Full details in our calendar listing. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

DESIGN REVIEW FOR 2715 CALIFORNIA SW: As previewed here, 6:30 tonight is when the Southwest Design Review Board gets its first look at this 4-story mixed-use building proposed for the Admiral District, with 48 apartments over ~46 parking spaces. The meeting’s upstairs at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm at Alki UCC, with the agenda including discussion of a noise survey, SDOT’s 2016-2024 paving plan, a grant application for safe crossing at 57th/Admiral, more. (6115 SW Hinds)

BELLYDANCING SHOWCASE: The monthly Alauda showcase is tonight at The Skylark, 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MORE, AS ALWAYS … on our complete-calendar page.