West Seattle Sunday: From community to cookies to conducting, and more…



(Ruby-crowned kinglet, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Good morning! Here’s what’s happening on your so-far-sunny Sunday:

LAST DAY FOR GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: This is it – multiple West Seattle locations and times. Find them via the online lookup.

SOUTH DELRIDGE COMMUNITY GROUP: You’re welcome to the South Delridge Community Group‘s monthly meeting, 10 am at 3.14 Bakery in White Center. (9602 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and Sw Alaska)

OPEN HOUSE WITH FREE CLASSES: 10 am-2 pm, Evergreen Tang Soo Do Academy welcomes you to an open house, with three free classes, in its new Admiral location, a very short distance north of its old one. Details in our calendar listing. (2701 California SW)

SOCCER FUN(DRAISER): 1-3 pm at Delridge Community Center Park/Playground, by the skatepark, you’ll find this fun(draising) event with a 3v3 tournament, a juggling challenge, a chip challenge, and a dribbling competition – explained in our original story. (Delridge Way SW/Genesee)

JAMTIME: Live music with your beverage(s) at C & P Coffee Company, 1-4 pm. (5612 California SW)

VOTER-REGISTRATION TRAINING: 1:30 pm at Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor), the Outreach Committee of the 34th District Democrats is conducting a free voter-registration-training workshop. All welcome. (10015 28th SW)

MATCHDAY SHUTTLE: Check to see if there’s room on the special shuttle headed to today’s Sounders FC home opener from The Westy Sports and Spirits (WSB sponsor) – info here, including future dates. P.S. The match itself is vs. the NY Red Bulls at 4 pm. (7908 35th SW)

WSCO @ SOUTHWEST STORIES: 2 pm at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library, music and stories about how the West Seattle Community Orchestras have grown over the past 15 years! Here’s a video invitation with WSCO founder Toni Reineke:

SW Stories is free, presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Seattle Public Library. (2306 42nd SW)

ALL-AGES LIVE MUSIC: Mia Day, Bug, and Lettie Mars, 6-9 pm at The Skylark. $5 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PREVIEW THE WEEK AHEAD … on our complete-calendar page.