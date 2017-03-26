West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle scene: Sign of ‘soda tax’ resistance at South Delridge’s Boss Drive-In

March 26, 2017 4:00 pm
We spotted this sign this afternoon at Boss Drive-In (formerly Burger Boss) while checking out something unrelated in South Delridge. The “soda tax” refers to the “sugary beverages tax” proposed by Mayor Murray in his State of the City speech, as reported here one month ago.

The two-cents-per-ounce tax, to be charged to distributors, would not just be on sodas, as defined: “The ordinance defines sugary drinks to include liquids with a specified amount of caloric sweetener, syrups and powders that are used to prepare sugary beverages,” including fruit drinks, energy drinks, sweetened teas, and ready-to-drink coffee drinks (in bottles/cans/etc., not mixed and served at a coffee shop), as further explained here. The ordinance creating the tax has not yet been introduced so far as we can tell; if approved, the mayor says, it is expected to raise $16 million a year for programs meant to close the educational opportunity gap, “based on recommendations from the Education Summit Advisory Group,” which are detailed in this 150+-page report.

FACT-CHECKING: As for whether it would create $5 sodas – depends on how you crunch the numbers. One way to have a $5 soda would be a base price of $3 for 100 ounces – that’s 12 1/2 cups of soda – and $2 in tax (2 cents an ounce). Since it would be charged to distributors, depends on how they would pass it along.

  • RJY March 26, 2017 (4:37 pm)
    I hope that $16 million year math is much better than their $300-500K gun sales tax prediction.

  • flimflam March 26, 2017 (4:59 pm)
    the mayor obviously tackling the really big issues of this city. oy vey

  • Matt G March 26, 2017 (5:51 pm)
    2.5 Gallon Box of Coke is $50 (according to Sam’s Club) and makes 1840 ounces of Coke.

    The next part is how the tax is going to calculated:

    If it is just the syrup: 2.5 gallons = 360oz x .02 = $7.20

    If it is the finished drink: 1840oz x .02 = 36.80

    total price would be 86.80 if it is the later and that would be a price increase of 57% on the box of syrup.  If pop is 3.50 and apply the 57% increase would be $5.50

  • David March 26, 2017 (5:52 pm)
    Hey Mr. Boss, I’ll be getting my burgers from Coastline.

  • Mark March 26, 2017 (5:53 pm)
    The proposal needs to include taxes on diet soda too.  The revenue should be used to reduce other taxes, not grow government.

    There is little to no nutrition value in soda, and they are linking soda to diabetes and Alzheimer disease.  It is time to tax it like other sin taxes!

  • JHC March 26, 2017 (6:04 pm)
    Just drink water. It’s better for you than carbonated sugar water, and it’s free*!

  • seaopgal March 26, 2017 (6:18 pm)
    $.02 an ounce is not going to kill anyone, and it might actually stop you from killing yourself. Bring it on!

  • Erithan - grumpy March 26, 2017 (6:29 pm)
    Did they ever fix all the marijuana taxes so they could be used for the city? (Forget specifics)

  • West Seattle Hipster March 26, 2017 (6:34 pm)
    Hey Mr. Boss, RIGHT ON!  Nice to see someone calling out poor leadership.

  • MrsT March 26, 2017 (6:57 pm)
    I am all for it. Soda is a privilege.

