West Seattle scene: Indonesian campaign rally at Don Armeni

March 18, 2017 3:27 pm
Thanks for the texted tip, wondering about people with flags at Don Armeni. We were nearby and diverted to find out. We learned this was a long-distance campaign rally supporting the incumbent governor of the Indonesian province of Jakarta, who’s in a runoff vote next month – the people in our photo (and others who were leaving as we pulled up) were taking photos to send to show international support. The big issue, they told us: Corruption, and incumbent governor Basuki’s stand against it.

2 Replies to "West Seattle scene: Indonesian campaign rally at Don Armeni"

  • SueY March 18, 2017 (3:37 pm)
    And how does this affect us?

    • WSB March 18, 2017 (4:07 pm)
      Sorry I’m not up on the intricacies of the current state of US-Indonesian relations, so that I can’t answer, but if you’re really asking simply “So?” – note the headline starts with “West Seattle scene.” This is a “something unusual seen, someone texted to us to ask, here’s what we found out” story, like hundreds of others we’ve done over the years. Sometimes they’re political – like the Bulgarian presidential visit in 2012 – more often, they’re not. We sometimes also slug these “from the ‘in case you wondered too’ file.” WSB has always been, more than anything, for those who are most curious about what’s going on around them – why the siren, why the helicopter, why the traffic jam, why the people with flags by the boat ramp … TR

