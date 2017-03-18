West Seattle scene: Indonesian campaign rally at Don Armeni

Thanks for the texted tip, wondering about people with flags at Don Armeni. We were nearby and diverted to find out. We learned this was a long-distance campaign rally supporting the incumbent governor of the Indonesian province of Jakarta, who’s in a runoff vote next month – the people in our photo (and others who were leaving as we pulled up) were taking photos to send to show international support. The big issue, they told us: Corruption, and incumbent governor Basuki’s stand against it.