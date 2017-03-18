West Seattle Saturday: Giving, touring, sipping, cheering, listening, watching…



(Bushtit, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Lots to do from morning until night … starting with some giving opportunities:

SCOUTING FOR FOOD: Local Scouts are collecting food in a variety of ways – these are the troops we’ve heard from:

–Cub Scout Pack 799 in Arbor Heights will visit homes where they left doorhangers last weekend, to pick up donations.

–Cub Scout Pack 284, based at Our Lady of Guadalupe, will also be picking up in their doorhanger zone – details here.

–Cub Scout Pack 793 is picking up too – North Admiral area – details here.

–Cub Scout Pack 282 will be at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy/Morgan; WSB sponsor) 10 am-2 pm to accept food donations.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES, FINAL WEEKEND: Today and tomorrow at multiple West Seattle locations, it’s your last chance to buy this year’s cookies from local troops! Find them via the online lookup.

SHELTER WORK PARTY: 10 am-2 pm, volunteers are invited to help Mary’s Place finish getting the new White Center Family Shelter ready for its first guests – it opens next Tuesday. (10821 8th SW)

FAUNTLEROY BOULEVARD PROJECT WALK-AND-TALK TOUR: 10:30 am, meet outside LA Fitness for the second of two walking tours with SDOT, to find out, and ask questions, about the Fauntleroy Boulevard project. Here’s our coverage of the first tour back on Thursday. You’ll walk eastward along Fauntleroy Way, ending at West Seattle Brewing. (Starting point: 3900 SW Alaska)

FREE KINDERMUSIK: 12:30 pm at My Three Little Birds (WSB sponsor). Ideal for babies and toddlers, but all kids welcome. (6959 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS’ SPRING WINE RELEASE: Come try and buy the newly released 2013 vintage of two wines that Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) have been consistently winning awards for – 2013 Unforeseen – Cabernet Franc and 2013 Long Road Red – Cabernet Sauvignon.

Viscon Cellars is open 2 pm-7 pm today. (5910 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE HS BASEBALL TEAM PLAYS @ SAFECO FIELD: Free baseball at Safeco Field, with West Seattle HS in the High School Baseball Classic again this year! 4 pm, vs. Auburn Mountainview HS. Just show up! (1250 1st Avenue S.)

ARTISTS’ RECEPTION: 5-8 pm at Virago Gallery in The Junction, reception for “S/HEROES: SIDE B” by Jordan Christianson, running through March 31st, also featuring West Seattle artist Mariel Andrade. (4306 SW Alaska)

DINNER, AUCTION, FUN WITH CONCORD PTA: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, show your support for the Concord International School PTA and the students they’re fighting for, by enjoying dinner and an auction – ticket info here. (12th SW/SW Holden)

ROO FORREST AND FRIENDS: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

GIRLS JAZZ BAND: Free concert – first of its kind! – presented by the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra as the culmination of two months of working together, 7:30 pm at Madison Middle School. (45th SW/SW Spokane)

THE DEBUTONES: Northwest musicians with an eclectic repertoire, performing at 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall. (7904 35th SW)

NORTHWEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: In concert with “Music for the Soul” at Holy Rosary, 8 pm. Details and ticket info in our calendar listing. (42nd SW/SW Genesee)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Little Edie, 9 pm-midnight. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AT WHISKY WEST: Tonight at 9 pm, Rachelle DeBelle & The Jamfest Miracles with special performance by Linden Wood. No cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)