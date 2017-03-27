West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

West Seattle restaurants: Sushi Samurai coming to Alki

March 27, 2017 11:41 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

We had just noticed a few days ago that the “for lease” sign was gone at the former Subway site that closed last November at 2758 Alki Ave. SW. No hint at the time and nothing in public records – but this morning we found the windows papered and decorated with this:

Sushi Samurai has a Queen Anne location, according to the website on the flyer. We’ll be contacting them shortly to find out more. While the window flyers only say “coming soon,” we just found a social-media post that suggests they’re hoping to open May 1st.

3 Replies to "West Seattle restaurants: Sushi Samurai coming to Alki"

  • JanS March 27, 2017 (1:00 pm)
    nice menu…a bit daunting for someone who cannot eat undercooked or raw fish….sigh

    • WSB March 27, 2017 (1:02 pm)
      Remember, sushi does NOT necessarily include fish. The seasoned rice is what makes it sushi. Raw fish itself is sashimi (sometimes I’ve seen people confusing the two). Our faves include avocado and cucumber roll … no fish in sight … TR

  • Kathleen March 27, 2017 (1:54 pm)
    Yay!!! SO much more exciting than Subway! 

Your email address will not be published.

