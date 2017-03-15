West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle restaurants: Arthur’s announces March 30th opening date

March 15, 2017 4:13 pm
By Tracy Record
All-day, all-night breakfast and lunch … plus shuffleboard. (And dinner.)

That’s part of what you’ll find at Arthur’s, which has just announced it’ll open March 30th at 2311 California SW.

We first told you last November that Rebecca Rice and Sara Levin were bringing Arthur’s to the former location of Angelina’s, which had been closed six months by then. After hearing at last night’s Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting (full report to come) that they had set the date, we arranged to talk with them this morning.

They’ve been spending months revamping the interior, which for one has been brightened dramatically – a boon during this very long, dark, rainy winter.

Though some things are different – new wood table and bar tops, new concrete floor – the layout is much the same as you might remember, with the addition of the shuffleboard table.

The 14-foot, fifth-of-a-ton shuffleboard table on the dining-room side, not the bar side – intended as what Rice calls an “interactive space – shuffleboard, to me, is easiest for everyone to play.”

Back to what you’ll be able to eat and drink at Arthur’s. The concept, Rice says, was inspired by her dad, the namesake of Arthur’s – a diner-type situation with lunch available at breakfast and vice versa, but not greasy diner food. The food will be “hearty and nourishing … not biscuits and gravy all day every day,” Levin smiles. “Though we reserve the right to do that sometimes,” Rice quickly adds. Their chef is Ian Welch, who you might know from venues elsewhere in Seattle such as The Great Nabob and Leary Traveler.

Beverages will include a “full coffee program” – espresso as well as drip – with coffee roasted by QED (which, you might recall, opened a shop in north Morgan Junction last year). A full bar, too, and since their concept comes from Australia, and the name is in honor of Rice’s Australian dad, they’ll offer some Australian wines and beer. As well as Rainier Beer in a can, which she says was her dad’s favorite.

Hours will be 8 am-10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, 8 am-11 pm Fridays and Saturdays. As mentioned earlier, breakfast and lunch items will be available at all times; the dinner menu will be available starting at 4 pm. All prepared for, and served to, you by “an awesome staff,” Rice promises.

For her and Levin, it’s been “an adventure and a learning experience” – they have both been in the industry for so long, working for others, that they decided, “why can’t we do it?”

Yes, they’ll have a website up soon, menu and all, at arthursseattle.com. And soon the hand-painted sign in our top photo atop will be out front as they prepare to open on March 30th.

10 Replies to "West Seattle restaurants: Arthur's announces March 30th opening date"

  • newnative March 15, 2017 (4:17 pm)
    Reply

    haha, “oh yeah, all day, and all of the night!”

    Can’t wait.  #wheresthemasonjarofmerlot

  • HelperMonkey March 15, 2017 (4:27 pm)
    Reply

    could not be more excited for Arthur’s to open! welcome to the hood! I’ll see you every Sunday for boozy brunch. :) 

  • CR March 15, 2017 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds awesome! Can’t wait!

  • DaveB March 15, 2017 (4:54 pm)
    Reply

    Welcome to the neighborhood. Looking forward to your opening. 

  • wsres March 15, 2017 (5:05 pm)
    Reply

    this sounds great!!

  • KSA March 15, 2017 (5:54 pm)
    Reply

    Any hope for a vegan item on the menu? Something besides granola, like a tofu scramble? There are no good options for vegan breakfast in West Seattle so that would be a huge selling point.

    • Moji March 15, 2017 (6:20 pm)
      Reply

      Agreed!! Vegan breakfast options please :)

  • WSEA March 15, 2017 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    Dibs on the shuffleboard table. 

    Love the idea of the place. 

  • North of Admiral March 15, 2017 (5:57 pm)
    Reply

    Love the interior design and excited to try it!!

    With such great places up north here as Copper Coin, Mission, New Leaf, Irashai, Mioposto (at there last night) and now the Nook, Arthur’s is making it again easy to not have to travel to the South junction for good food and drink. 

    Welcome to the NAd Hood! 

  • Swede. March 15, 2017 (6:08 pm)
    Reply

    Sounds and looks great! 

    Breakfast for dinner is a thing in WS now too. 

