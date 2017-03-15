West Seattle restaurants: Arthur’s announces March 30th opening date

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

All-day, all-night breakfast and lunch … plus shuffleboard. (And dinner.)

That’s part of what you’ll find at Arthur’s, which has just announced it’ll open March 30th at 2311 California SW.

We first told you last November that Rebecca Rice and Sara Levin were bringing Arthur’s to the former location of Angelina’s, which had been closed six months by then. After hearing at last night’s Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting (full report to come) that they had set the date, we arranged to talk with them this morning.

They’ve been spending months revamping the interior, which for one has been brightened dramatically – a boon during this very long, dark, rainy winter.

Though some things are different – new wood table and bar tops, new concrete floor – the layout is much the same as you might remember, with the addition of the shuffleboard table.

The 14-foot, fifth-of-a-ton shuffleboard table on the dining-room side, not the bar side – intended as what Rice calls an “interactive space – shuffleboard, to me, is easiest for everyone to play.”

Back to what you’ll be able to eat and drink at Arthur’s. The concept, Rice says, was inspired by her dad, the namesake of Arthur’s – a diner-type situation with lunch available at breakfast and vice versa, but not greasy diner food. The food will be “hearty and nourishing … not biscuits and gravy all day every day,” Levin smiles. “Though we reserve the right to do that sometimes,” Rice quickly adds. Their chef is Ian Welch, who you might know from venues elsewhere in Seattle such as The Great Nabob and Leary Traveler.

Beverages will include a “full coffee program” – espresso as well as drip – with coffee roasted by QED (which, you might recall, opened a shop in north Morgan Junction last year). A full bar, too, and since their concept comes from Australia, and the name is in honor of Rice’s Australian dad, they’ll offer some Australian wines and beer. As well as Rainier Beer in a can, which she says was her dad’s favorite.

Hours will be 8 am-10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, 8 am-11 pm Fridays and Saturdays. As mentioned earlier, breakfast and lunch items will be available at all times; the dinner menu will be available starting at 4 pm. All prepared for, and served to, you by “an awesome staff,” Rice promises.

For her and Levin, it’s been “an adventure and a learning experience” – they have both been in the industry for so long, working for others, that they decided, “why can’t we do it?”

Yes, they’ll have a website up soon, menu and all, at arthursseattle.com. And soon the hand-painted sign in our top photo atop will be out front as they prepare to open on March 30th.