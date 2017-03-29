WEST SEATTLE RESTAURANT NOTES: Arthur’s, B’s Po-Boy, and…

Three quick West Seattle restaurant notes tonight:

ARTHUR’S GRAND OPENING PUSHED BACK ONE DAY: Don’t show up at 2311 California SW tomorrow morning to be the first to dine at Arthur’s – co-proprietor Rebecca e-mailed today to say they’re opening Friday instead: “Arthur’s is pushing the official opening date back just one day to March 31st. We are excited to see everyone this Friday starting at 8 am!” (Here’s our most-recent report on the new restaurant, which we first mentioned back in November.)

B’S PO BOY TAKING LONGER: We first told you in January about the plan for Cajun cuisine in the ex-Fatburger spot at 2738 Alki SW, and as happens so often, the original timetable for B’s Po Boy was optimistic. We checked back with co-proprietor Deborah, who tells WSB, “We are experiencing construction delays. We are still moving forward, but it is looking more like a June opening.”

SOUTH DELRIDGE NOTE: An early-stage plan in city files suggests a restaurant is proposed for 9211 Delridge Way SW, which has had identities from Dollarwise to dispensary in recent years. No details yet.