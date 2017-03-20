West Seattle Monday: Ways to start spring



(The Olympics’ snowy peaks turned pink from spring’s first sunrise – photo by James Bratsanos)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, what’s ahead for the first day and night of spring 2017:

DELRIDGE RAPIDRIDE CONVERSATIONS: 11 am-1 pm, SDOT reps are scheduled to be out at unspecified “bus stops along Delridge” to talk with riders about the plan to turn Route 120 into the RapidRide H Line. Go here for more on the questions they’re asking, and how to comment even if you don’t find yourself at a bus-stop meetup.

CROSSTOWN RIVALRY SOFTBALL: 4 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex, West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS play each other in softball. (2801 SW Thistle)

FAMILY STORY TIME: Bring kids of all ages to High Point Library 6:30-7 pm for tonight’s free and fun family story time. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

SPRING-EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH WITH ALICE: 6:45 pm-7:15 pm, be at Solstice Park (uphill from the tennis courts) to watch the first sunset of spring with NASA Solar System Ambassador (aka volunteer astronomy educator) Alice Enevoldsen. Learn about the seasons, the planets, and what the equinox really is, and means. Informal, fun, free. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ILLUMINATED SCULPTURE: The West Seattle Junction Association says tonight’s the first night you’ll see the Junction Plaza Park sculpture Transpose – dedicated four months ago – illuminated. (42nd SW/SW Alaska)

