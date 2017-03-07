West Seattle Junction Post Office mailbox followup: No news isn’t always good news



(WSB photo from January, before damaged mailbox was removed)

Since we reported back in January on the out-of-service West Seattle Junction Post Office drive-up/ride-up mailbox – which commenter Tim reported was removed a day after our story – we’ve continued to ask the US Postal Service when its replacement will arrive. So have customers, and some have contacted us with the question too. We asked again, and basically, local USPS media liaison Ernie Swanson replied this afternoon, they still don’t know:

The Manager of the West Seattle Station is still waiting on delivery of the new drive-up mail collection box. He does not have a date when the box is expected to be available. The Postal Service apologizes to its customers regarding the inconvenience this is causing.

No word on the root cause of this – backlog at the mailbox factory? or? – so we are now pursuing that angle.