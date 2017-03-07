West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Junction Post Office mailbox followup: No news isn’t always good news

March 7, 2017 2:40 pm
(WSB photo from January, before damaged mailbox was removed)

Since we reported back in January on the out-of-service West Seattle Junction Post Office drive-up/ride-up mailbox – which commenter Tim reported was removed a day after our story – we’ve continued to ask the US Postal Service when its replacement will arrive. So have customers, and some have contacted us with the question too. We asked again, and basically, local USPS media liaison Ernie Swanson replied this afternoon, they still don’t know:

The Manager of the West Seattle Station is still waiting on delivery of the new drive-up mail collection box. He does not have a date when the box is expected to be available. The Postal Service apologizes to its customers regarding the inconvenience this is causing.

No word on the root cause of this – backlog at the mailbox factory? or? – so we are now pursuing that angle.

  • Gatewooder March 7, 2017 (3:13 pm)
    This is ridiculous.  Mailboxes are standard across the country, with many, many thousands of this same type being used.  If it takes this long to replace a box that is damaged. how confident can we be for our mail to be delivered promptly?  The same exact thing happened at the post office at Westwood Village, it took months to replace the damaged box there.  A replacement of a simple component should take 2 days, not 4 months.  I’m getting really tired of having to park my car and then go inside to mail letters.  It’s already bad enough that I have to drive to a post office in the first place, now that I can’t simply walk to my neighborhood mailbox because it was removed a few years ago.

  • Eric1 March 7, 2017 (3:40 pm)
    Wow you must have a different carrier than I do.  I’m not at all confident that my USPS carrier delivers mail to my house at all let alone promptly.  I only use the USPS when the item isn’t more than $10. Everything else goes UPS/FEDEX or to my workplace which seems to have a competent USPS employee.

    .

    Perhaps it is just the Westwood Village post office that is bad. When our metal drop box was out of service, the post office probably lost its most competent employee.

  • Colette March 7, 2017 (3:43 pm)
    I don’t understand what the delay is.  While I have gone over  to using the  internet for most things (such as paying bills), sometimes you need to mail a card or special payment.  How does this affect those who can’t easily walk to a post office?

  • Just Wondering March 7, 2017 (3:49 pm)
    Maybe the shop class at West Seattle High School can build one?

