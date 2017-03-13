WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL CENTENNIAL: Newest plan for June 3rd

Organizers of the June 3rd celebration of West Seattle High School‘s centennial are sharing new information about how the event will unfold:

100th Year Commemoration of the opening of our School Building!

West Seattle High School Alumni Association along with the SW Seattle Historical Society will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the opening of our school building at the 2017 All-School Reunion on June 3rd, 2017.

This year’s West Seattle High School’s All-School Reunion has a special community photo to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the landmark West Seattle High School building.

2017 Schedule of Events:

4:00 – 4:30 pm Pick up programs, name tag and roam the halls

4:30 – 5:15 pm Individual Class Reunions in assigned rooms.

4:30 – 5:15 pm “92 Years of Westside Pride” video in the Theater

5:15 – 6:15 pm Presentations in the Theater: Hall of Fame induction, Scholar-ships Awarded, Recognition of the 50th Reunion of the Class of 1967

6:15 – 6:30 pm Assemble outside the North Entrance for the Group Hug Photo

6:30 pm Photo shoot – please be prompt

ALL ARE INVITED TO JOIN US FOR THE GROUP HUG PHOTO EVENT:

The photo known as a Group Hug for West Seattle High School will be taken at the conclusion of the annual All-School Reunion that afternoon.

Mark the date, June 3rd, 2017!

For more information, or to volunteer to help, contact Jim Biava, All-School Reunion chair, 206-387-2683, jim@jimbiava.com, or Clay Eals, executive director, Southwest Seattle Historical Society, 206-484-8008, clay.eals@loghousemuseum.info