West Seattle Friday: St. Patrick’s Day, etc.

The mysterious green stripe on 41st SW, north of Admiral Way, has been refreshed for St. Patrick’s Day 2017. (Thanks to Trish for the tip!) Our calendar preview for today/tonight includes a few opportunities for the wearing of the green:

SEATTLE POLICE PIPES AND DRUMS: Their citywide St. Patrick’s Day tour includes a 5:15 pm stop at Providence Mount St. Vincent. (4831 35th SW)

MOVIE NIGHT AT HPIC: At Highland Park Improvement Club tonight:

Doors open at 6:00 pm with a children’s short at 6:15 and the main movie at 7. Free admission. Volunteers will be selling popcorn, candy, and other movie fare. Bring blankets and pillows or sit in our chairs. This is an all-ages event. Bring your friends, family, and neighbors. Double Feature! Short movie hint: Space-age fun with George and Jane and Judy and Elroy and don’t forget Astro! Feature movie hint: 2005 G (1 hr 25 minutes). In this British stop-motion animated comedy, a man and his loyal dog set out to discover the garden sabotage that plagues their village and threatens the annual giant vegetable growing contest.

(12th SW/SW Holden)

BOBCAT BOB: Guitarist/song stylist, longtime local favorite, at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

SWINDLER ST. PATRICK’S DAY THROWDOWN: Funk/groove fusion, 9 pm @ Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

AUTHOR UNKNOWN: Live music at Alki Beach Pub, 9:30 am-1:30 pm. (2722 Alki SW)