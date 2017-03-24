West Seattle Friday: Dinners and dancing; politics and Pow-Wow; meet the Lions; and more!



(Pileated woodpecker, photographed in Fauntleroy Park this week by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for your Friday!

COUNCILMEMBER LISA HERBOLD’S OFFICE HOURS: Got something to bring up with your City Councilmember? Lisa Herbold has in-district office hours noon-7 pm today at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

FRIDAY FISH FRY: 6-8 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Walmesley Center, you’re invited for dinner – fish, fries, and slaw, with a portion of the proceeds donated to CRS Operation Rice Bowl – details here; all welcome. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

SPAGHETTI DINNER AND ART SHOW: Hope Lutheran School is raising money for a student trip to Washington, D.C., with a “free-will offering” spaghetti dinner and art show tonight, 5-8 pm. Details here. (42nd SW/SW Oregon)

COMMUNITY POW-WOW: 6-10 pm at Highland Park Elementary, all welcome for dancing, food, drumming, arts and crafts, and more – details here. (1012 SW Trenton)

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: Ages 3-11 welcome, at >West Seattle High School, Junior ASB fundraiser; details here including how to RSVP. (3000 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE LIONS CLUB OPEN HOUSE: Stop by the Senior Center/Sisson Building 5:30-8:30 pm to find out more about the Lions Club of West Seattle while enjoying free hot dogs, popcorn, and beverages. (4217 SW Oregon)

MADISON SWING DANCE AND AUCTION: The Madison Middle School music program’s benefit event is tonight, 6-9 pm in the Madison Commons, featuring the West Seattle Big Band as well as Madison student groups, swing-dance lessons, more. Details/ticket info here. (45th/Spokane)

‘WOMEN IN THE OPEN WATER’: Panel discussion with Northwest swimmers, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – details here. (5612 California SW)

THE ROLLING BLACKOUTS: Best band name on today’s calendar. 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

THREE BANDS: Triple bill at The Skylark, 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MORE … on our complete calendar!