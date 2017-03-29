WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Trailer stolen; carport prowlers on video; repeat offender wanted again

STOLEN TRAILER: K just e-mailed to say this was taken last night from Othello/Fauntleroy:



As shown in the photo, the plate is 7052-VJ.

CARPORT PROWLERS: From 48th/Hudson, David shares this video and report from Tuesday:

So it looks like they’re working in pairs, one guy checks one car and the other guy checks the next car. They obviously don’t care about flashing lights, security cameras or video surveillance warnings. As I suspected they appear to be hitting the same areas night after night and are working in teams. They have hoodies on and are carrying backpacks. They’re in and out in 5 seconds or less. They’re looking specifically for unlocked cars because you can see them check the doors, so make sure you lock your car every night. Online report made to police.

ANOTHER WARRANT FOR JESSICA DETRICK: A texter says today that neighbors in Highland Park believe they’ve seen Jessica Detrick around again. Court records, in fact, show she is again wanted on a warrant. Detrick is a convicted burglar known for taking along her dog. When last we checked on her a month ago, she was arrested on a warrant for not complying with conditions of the drug treatment included in her sentence last year. A subsequent hearing, prosecutors said, resulted in a condition that she would go back to inpatient treatment and would stay in jail until a bed was available at a treatment facility; apparently something went wrong along the way, because she’s listed on the jail register as “released” March 15th, and the warrant (dated March 17th) says she was due to enter inpatient treatment that day but did not. This is a $15,000-bail warrant, as was the last one.