WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tool burglars caught on camera

March 13, 2017 9:39 pm
That image shows the burglars who drove up to, and broke into, Hal‘s shipping container on Beach Drive SW around 12:30 am today and stole tools. The burglary was caught in its entirety on a neighbor’s security camera – it’s not embeddable but you can try watching it here (it worked for us on Mac Safari but not Chrome) – the actual break-in starts just after two minutes into the clip. Hal says, “What was stolen was SnapOn tools, engraved “Snyder” and a SnapOn special edition (Rick Mears) toolbox I believe it is one of 500. Also other tools in the Husky bottom box.” If you have any information about the burglars and/or the stolen property, you can contact SPD and refer to incident #2017-88925.

  • Guy Olson March 13, 2017 (9:56 pm)
    Who knew that stuff was in there? I would start there. I’ll keep an eye out for your tools and those scumbags.

  • New Thinking Needed March 13, 2017 (10:03 pm)
    Looks similar to the older red Toyota someone caught a photo of that was taking mail in Arbor Heights area a couple weeks ago. But that older red Toyota didn’t have a canopy at the time of alleged mail theft.

  • furor scribendi March 13, 2017 (10:07 pm)
    That looks like a 1995 to 1998 Toyota T-100 extended cab truck, with the really long box. Let’s spread the word regarding truck, tools, and two fools who are pretty identifiable here, and with any luck this will get solved sooner than later. Hang in there, Hal!

  • cjboffoli March 13, 2017 (10:45 pm)
    It looks like they dropped something.  A box?  It’s not there when the truck pulls up but it’s on the ground (behind the driver’s side rear wheel) when they pull away.  I wonder if that might provide a clue.  Something that fell out of the truck? Otherwise, it seems like a fairly distinctive shell over the bed. I hope that means these guys will be caught quickly.

