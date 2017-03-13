WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tool burglars caught on camera

That image shows the burglars who drove up to, and broke into, Hal‘s shipping container on Beach Drive SW around 12:30 am today and stole tools. The burglary was caught in its entirety on a neighbor’s security camera – it’s not embeddable but you can try watching it here (it worked for us on Mac Safari but not Chrome) – the actual break-in starts just after two minutes into the clip. Hal says, “What was stolen was SnapOn tools, engraved “Snyder” and a SnapOn special edition (Rick Mears) toolbox I believe it is one of 500. Also other tools in the Husky bottom box.” If you have any information about the burglars and/or the stolen property, you can contact SPD and refer to incident #2017-88925.
West Seattle, Washington
| 4 COMMENTS