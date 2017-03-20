WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Same package thief?

Just got this from Megan – and if you compare the photos to the person shown in the video in this package-theft story, there’s a definite resemblance (assuming he doesn’t have an identical twin) – and she’s reporting a theft from this afternoon:

This individual has now stolen 3 of my packages since January. All have been reported to SPD. Since I caught it real time today, they said they were going to look for him. I know he must be hitting all the houses nearby as well. Just wanted to share in case anyone else has been having packages go missing, or has a better picture of this guy to share with police. I live off Fauntleroy Way, near Morgan Junction. This happened around 2:30 pm.

We don’t have Megan’s incident/report number yet, but the one in the case from the reader report published here Saturday is 2017-902386.