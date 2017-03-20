West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Same package thief?

March 20, 2017 4:11 pm
Just got this from Megan – and if you compare the photos to the person shown in the video in this package-theft story, there’s a definite resemblance (assuming he doesn’t have an identical twin) – and she’s reporting a theft from this afternoon:

This individual has now stolen 3 of my packages since January. All have been reported to SPD. Since I caught it real time today, they said they were going to look for him. I know he must be hitting all the houses nearby as well. Just wanted to share in case anyone else has been having packages go missing, or has a better picture of this guy to share with police.

I live off Fauntleroy Way, near Morgan Junction. This happened around 2:30 pm.

We don’t have Megan’s incident/report number yet, but the one in the case from the reader report published here Saturday is 2017-902386.

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Same package thief?"

  • Steve March 20, 2017 (4:22 pm)
    Would love to make a citizen’s arrest of this scumbag.  Between that nose and the mole he should be easy to identify.

  • Alki Resident March 20, 2017 (4:47 pm)
    Megan

    Two things…Make print outs of his face and give them to the businesses in the Morgan junction.

    Also, if he’s targeted you three times now, my gut is screaming that he’s within eye view of your place residing. This can’t be a coincidence. Great great camera you have though. 

  • Sarah March 20, 2017 (5:09 pm)
    This is the same person I see milling about our neighborhood, he’s most likely the same person that stole packages from two of my neighbors. I would love to help catch this guy. I also live on Fauntleroy near Morgan. 

  • Al March 20, 2017 (5:16 pm)
    Megan,.did you. notice if he has a white patch or spot on his jacket upper on his back.

  • KD March 20, 2017 (5:21 pm)
    That is THE BEST image ever! Me and all reading this will want to know what system/cameras brand you have. Awesome.

  • LP March 20, 2017 (6:04 pm)
    great picture catpure!

