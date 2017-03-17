WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire, arrests in east Junction

After hearing about possible gunfire and a car stopped in The Junction early today, we asked SPD for the report. Turns out they were in the process of publishing this summary via SPD Blotter:

Two teens were arrested early Friday after a patrol officer heard gunshots coming from a car on a West Seattle street.

Officer Carl Woodward was driving near Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Edmunds Street when he heard shots being fired from a black Dodge Avenger down the block.

The driver of the Dodge sped off, but the officer was able to follow and stop the car a block away.

Police detained the female driver and male passenger, both 17, who claimed not to have any weapons.

However, officers quickly spotted a gun on the floor of the car and arrested both teens for discharging a firearm. Officers also discovered the male suspect is a convicted felon, and unable to legally possess firearms.

Police weren’t able to find any victims or damage from the shooting, but recovered shell casings from where the teens had been parked at the time of the incident.

Both teens were booked into the King County Youth Service Center. The Dodge, which belongs to the female driver’s dad, was seized for gang detectives.