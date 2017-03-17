West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

46℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire, arrests in east Junction

March 17, 2017 11:08 am
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

After hearing about possible gunfire and a car stopped in The Junction early today, we asked SPD for the report. Turns out they were in the process of publishing this summary via SPD Blotter:

Two teens were arrested early Friday after a patrol officer heard gunshots coming from a car on a West Seattle street.

Officer Carl Woodward was driving near Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Edmunds Street when he heard shots being fired from a black Dodge Avenger down the block.

The driver of the Dodge sped off, but the officer was able to follow and stop the car a block away.

Police detained the female driver and male passenger, both 17, who claimed not to have any weapons.

However, officers quickly spotted a gun on the floor of the car and arrested both teens for discharging a firearm. Officers also discovered the male suspect is a convicted felon, and unable to legally possess firearms.

Police weren’t able to find any victims or damage from the shooting, but recovered shell casings from where the teens had been parked at the time of the incident.

Both teens were booked into the King County Youth Service Center. The Dodge, which belongs to the female driver’s dad, was seized for gang detectives.

According to the reports we received, the stop was around 40th/Edmunds.

Share This

15 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire, arrests in east Junction"

  • S March 17, 2017 (11:12 am)
    Reply

    They are old enough to be locked up in adult jail and should be. 

  • JanS March 17, 2017 (11:19 am)
    Reply

    seriously? 17, and a convicted felon? I’m sure the girl’s dad is just thrilled to have his car seized by the gang unit. One of the WTF moments of the day, for sure. I turned 70 2 weeks ago..I don’t want to turn into a “get off my lawn” kinda person, but…definitely shaking my head here. These two sure did skip the line where they were handing out brains….sigh

  • Chuck March 17, 2017 (11:29 am)
    Reply

    Fantastic job, SPD! While I want to cut some slack in the name of “youth,” this behavior is beyond ridiculous. The idiot shooter needs to head straight back to jail, and stay there. I mean, seriously? Already a convicted felon and not just possessing a gun, but doing a daytime, open air shooting? In the words of comedian Bill Engvall, “Here’s your sign.”

  • Swede. March 17, 2017 (11:34 am)
    Reply

    Good work officer Woodward!

  • Eric1 March 17, 2017 (11:51 am)
    Reply

    Wow. I am surprised. Felon on the streets of Seattle with a gun. I am sure he got the gun legally and paid his $25 + 10 cents for the ammo tax.

    .

    Such a lame criminal. However, he is at least consistent. Lame Dodge Avenger and a lame plastic Glock. Probably using cheap POS ammo too. No wonder why he didn’t hit anthing.

    .

    On a serious note. Thank you to the officer for doing their dangerous job. 

    • Jethro Marx March 17, 2017 (2:30 pm)
      Reply

      Maybe, but gunfire on these city streets is a bummer, even if he was firing handloads from a Kimber and rolling in an Olds 442, what? I’m also kind of curious how the other commenter thinks sending them to adult jail will help; will it encourage them to commit fewer felonies in the future?

  • vincent March 17, 2017 (12:24 pm)
    Reply

    Good thing we still have a youth jail for these winners, in the future we might have to give them a stern talking to and a hug before cutting them loose.

  • Gatewood March 17, 2017 (12:28 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you Officer Woodword!  The SW Precinct is the best!

  • Seattlite March 17, 2017 (12:33 pm)
    Reply

    These two teens are too dangerous to be out on civilized streets.  Lock them up.  Great work SPD!

  • Ric March 17, 2017 (1:24 pm)
    Reply

    But I’m sure they’re both really good kids.

  • WsEd March 17, 2017 (1:31 pm)
    Reply

    Wow,

    17 and a felon.  I guess everyone has goals.

  • Paul Binder March 17, 2017 (1:35 pm)
    Reply

    And the current administration is allowing for mentally challenged individuals to purchase guns…..  

    We need tougher gun laws in this country.  

    • Bill March 17, 2017 (2:00 pm)
      Reply

      Hey Paul what about tougher gun laws for CRIMINALS.

      Good job officer Woodward!

  • Jackson Longfellow March 17, 2017 (1:44 pm)
    Reply

    The description of the car is similar to one I saw in my neiborhood during an altercation. Some kids were punching it out and a car that fits the description showed up and it was a young lady driving it. She joined the other youngsters, definitely part of their crew. 

  • Christian March 17, 2017 (2:29 pm)
    Reply

    I was up last when I heard the gunshots. I live right in the junction. They were looking right in front origins dispensary for a long while propably trying to find the bullet things or whatever there called. I thought I had just imagined it until like 3/4 cops showed up. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann