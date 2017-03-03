West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas-station holdup

March 3, 2017 3:43 pm
Police are looking for the robber who held up the Shell station at 4580 Fauntleroy Way SW in The Triangle around 3 pm. The description they have so far is a “possibly Asian” man in his early 20s, about 5’7″, slim build, wearing a black jacket, with a black scarf covering his face. He was reported to be armed with a handgun. That’s all the information we have so far after talking with police at the scene and via the media-relations office. No one was hurt; police rushed to the scene and are continuing to search in the area. If you saw anything, call 911.

  • cheese March 3, 2017 (5:19 pm)
    the people that work there are allways hella nice. that sux

  • Alki Resident March 3, 2017 (6:36 pm)
    The people that run that store have always been kind and friendly. I’m sorry this happened to them.

