WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Former dispensary owner sentenced in guns/drugs case

A former South Delridge dispensary owner was sentenced today to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release for gun and drug crimes, some of which happened in West Seattle. Federal court documents say 24-year-old Devontea Rosemon owned People’s Choice Marketplace, formerly located in the 9400 block of Delridge Way SW, with some of the crimes happening there, and one at a local park. From the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release:

Rosemon pleaded guilty to four felony charges in November 2016: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Between January and June 2016, Rosemon repeatedly sold guns and drugs to a person working with law enforcement. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said, “Truly dangerous weapons were being trafficked in a community where a rise in shootings is simply shocking …. There must be consequences for funneling weapons into the hands of people who commit violent crimes.”

“This defendant was a one stop shop for multiple firearms, including high powered assault style weapons,” said U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “I commend ATF for their ongoing work to identify and stop sources of firearms that end up being used to harm our communities.”

According to records filed in the case, Rosemon repeatedly sold cocaine from a marijuana dispensary he operated in Seattle and from his car. After a few of the sales, Rosemon offered to sell a firearm. Rosemon first sold the person working with law enforcement a .38 caliber pistol. Between March and June 2016, Rosemon sold the informant several more firearms including a Ruger with an extended clip, a Century Arms rifle, a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol, a Walther PPK .380 caliber pistol, a Canik55 pistol, a Sig Sauer .38 caliber pistol, a Zastava .762 caliber pistol and a Springfield Armory .45 caliber pistol. Rosemon also sold body armor. When law enforcement searched Rosemon’s apartment after his arrest, they found a Norinco MAK 90 Sporter 7.62X39mm assault rifle, equipped with a 100-round drum. The weapon was simply stored on the floor of a bedroom closet where Rosemon’s two nieces (both under the age of 5) could have accessed it.

Rosemon is prohibited from possessing firearms due to three prior robbery convictions. Rosemon was arrested in June 2016 following the last of the gun sales.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Seattle Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg.