WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler(s) steal donations; 42-second theft; more…

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

FROM THE ‘THEY’LL STEAL ANYTHING’ DEPARTMENT: Kathy reports a car prowl in North Admiral:

We discovered our car was entered last night. They rummaged through glove box and arm rest, took prescription sunglasses, new socks to go to homeless folks, and one of two bags heading to drop off at Goodwill. Do these people have a way to hack remote entry vehicles? There was no sign of forced entry and we’re pretty careful about locking. 1300 block of 44th AV SW.

Short answer, yes.

STOLEN CAR: No reader report on this, and @getyourcarback doesn’t match announcements to locations/incident numbers, but we did hear this broadcast across police frequencies as having happened in “William sector” (western West Seattle): 1996 red 4-door Honda Civic, plate BAJ8248. If you see it, call 911.

SPD’s online reports have added the narratives for two recent crimes, so we’re summarizing them here:

THE 42-SECOND THEFT: That’s how long it took two thieves to steal merchandise from the Rite-Aid pharmacy south of The Junction one week ago tonight, 8:20 pm Wednesday, February 22nd. The report says the thieves jumped over the counter, grabbed “two white square bottles of unknown liquid substance,” and ran out, last seen westbound on SW Dawson north of the store. Police got conflicting descriptions but eventually got surveillance video which showed that the two “were in and out of the store in approximately 42 seconds.” No one was hurt.

STORAGE UNIT BREAK-IN: The other local case with a narrative report now available online happened last Thursday night or Friday morning at a storage unit in the 2900 block of Avalon Way. Its manager called police to report that a unit had been pried open, but the tenant said nothing had been disturbed or taken.

Once you’ve reported a crime to SPD – 911 if it’s happening now! – consider letting us know for Crime Watch, via text (206-293-6302) or e-mail (editor@westseattleblog.com) – thank you!