WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowlers leave the change; sleeping suspect jailed…

Three notes in Crime Watch tonight:

CAR PROWL: The latest one for which we received a reader report is this one from Anne, who’s west of California/Graham:

We had a break-in of our car last night, sometime between 11 pm and 7 am this morning. I think they were just looking for anything valuable to take; took the $20 from the glove box but left the change on the floor. The car has a steering-wheel lock so they couldn’t take the car.

Anne says car prowlers have hit them a few other times in the past 10 years.

CAR PROWL FOLLOWUP: A 40-year-old man remains in jail tonight, in lieu of $2,500 bail, after being arrested in the Alki area early Friday. SPD Blotter reports that officers responding to a call of a suspicious person lurking near a pickup truck at 61st/Admiral found the suspect asleep inside the truck. They say he told them he had permission to be there; the truck’s owner, whose home was steps away, said he did not. Officers “arrested the suspect and found he was carrying someone else’s tax forms, which had been stolen in another car prowl earlier that morning,” per the SPD Blotter report. The suspect is being held for investigation of criminal trespass and receiving stolen property. The jail register shows that he spent a day there a week earlier in connection with a failure-to-appear warrant in a drug case.

PACKAGE-THEFT VIDEO FOLLOWUP: Last night, we published Roger‘s very clear security-cam video of a package theft that happened March 9th. Since then, we’ve heard from multiple tipsters who believe they recognize the man in the video and are talking to police.

P.S. Another reminder that you can bring your neighborhood crime/safety concerns/questions to police on Tuesday night, 7 pm, at the monthly West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting (Southwest Precinct, 2300 SW Webster).