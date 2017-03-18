WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another package theft on video

The photos and video are from Roger, who belatedly discovered a package theft from a little over a week ago:

47th and Graham. Just wanted to let you know that we had a package thief on March 9th, we just tracked down that it was stolen, first time in 5 years this had occurred here.

He took the package at 2 pm, after the UPS man dropped it off at 11 am. Luckily it was just a cheap door mat that day. He was definitely on a mission looking for packages, parked his truck hitting the curb, jumped out, sprinted back and forth from our front door. Doubted he even saw our cams. …



Keep on the lookout, didn’t appear to be anyone from our immediate neighborhood but please pass around.