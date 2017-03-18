West Seattle, Washington

19 Sunday

44℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another package theft on video

March 18, 2017 8:58 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The photos and video are from Roger, who belatedly discovered a package theft from a little over a week ago:

47th and Graham. Just wanted to let you know that we had a package thief on March 9th, we just tracked down that it was stolen, first time in 5 years this had occurred here.

He took the package at 2 pm, after the UPS man dropped it off at 11 am. Luckily it was just a cheap door mat that day. He was definitely on a mission looking for packages, parked his truck hitting the curb, jumped out, sprinted back and forth from our front door. Doubted he even saw our cams. …

Keep on the lookout, didn’t appear to be anyone from our immediate neighborhood but please pass around.

P.S. Next West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting – to which you are invited to bring neighborhood crime and safety concerns, so you can talk with, and hear from, police – is on for Tuesday, 7 pm March 21st, at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster).

Share This

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another package theft on video"

  • Kimberly Lowery March 19, 2017 (8:10 am)
    Reply

    I have had 6 packages stolen from my house since January of this year.  Made two police reports.

  • Mike March 19, 2017 (8:16 am)
    Reply

    What a jerk, hope he gets caught.  Unfortunately for me, he looks like me from that angle too.   Damn my balding head!  Sorry this guy stole items, glad the item wasn’t super expensive or vitally needed.  The more of us that have security cams on our homes, the better.  Get these people by various angles and hopefully track their path for the police to get them.   That F150 is bone stock and a base model standard cab.  Any chance some local businesses use those as a fleet vehicle still?  Just being that standard fleet vehicle style, might be a good way to limit who’s driving them.

  • Steve March 19, 2017 (9:39 am)
    Reply

    Just drove by uptown espresso and true value

    tried to get license plate but didn’t have a chance.

  • Jill March 19, 2017 (10:26 am)
    Reply

    I’d like to install a camera on my house, but clueless at how to do this. Is there a company out there who does this kind of work?  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann