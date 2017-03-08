WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 1 car stolen, another broken into

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this morning:
STOLEN CAR: From Michael near 42nd SW/SW Bradford – “Our silver 1997 Acura 2-door was discovered stolen this morning. License AOL6520 in case anyone sees it parked in their neighborhood.”
CAR PROWL: From Sara:
Just wanted to let you know that our car was rifled through on 35th and Dakota last night between midnight and 5 AM. They took the change they could find, cheap sunglasses, makeup, and some cheap jewelry. The only thing of value that they were able to get was a Kate Spade wallet that only had rewards cards and receipts in it. I would love to get the wallet back if anyone sees it dumped anywhere.
