WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 1 car stolen, another broken into

March 8, 2017 10:36 am
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this morning:

STOLEN CAR: From Michael near 42nd SW/SW Bradford – “Our silver 1997 Acura 2-door was discovered stolen this morning. License AOL6520 in case anyone sees it parked in their neighborhood.”

CAR PROWL: From Sara:

Just wanted to let you know that our car was rifled through on 35th and Dakota last night between midnight and 5 AM. They took the change they could find, cheap sunglasses, makeup, and some cheap jewelry. The only thing of value that they were able to get was a Kate Spade wallet that only had rewards cards and receipts in it. I would love to get the wallet back if anyone sees it dumped anywhere.

  • Mlc March 15, 2017 (10:23 am)
    Does any know why there were four police vans parked on Alki 1300 block early afternoon March 14th? 

