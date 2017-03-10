West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle beverage notes: Alchemy opening date; Starbucks remodel

March 10, 2017 9:43 pm
Two West Seattle beverage-venue notes tonight:

ALCHEMY’S OPENING DATE: Nine months after we first reported on two new venues going into Junction 47 at California/Alaska/42nd, we have an opening date for one: Alchemy, described as “a chemistry-themed cocktail bar,” is planning to open April 28th, according to spokesperson Jayme Stocker. (As reported here earlier this week, Vine & Spoon hasn’t set a date yet but is aiming for mid-May.)

STARBUCKS REMODEL: During a routine check of the city’s permit/building use files, we found a remodeling plan for the drive-through/walk-up Starbucks at 4408 Fauntleroy Way SW. We asked the company’s media team for comment first thing this morning, but no reply by day’s end; the “site plan” in city files has a list of planned changes to 13 features including signage, the walk-up and drive-up ordering areas, and patio furniture. No indication of when the work is scheduled or how it will affect operations; we hope to hear that from the company soon.

  • Brian March 10, 2017 (10:08 pm)
    But what about popeyes in white center any news?

    • WSB March 10, 2017 (10:10 pm)
      Still just the wood frame when we went by a few days ago so I haven’t checked lately. Did ask Starbucks about the WC status in the same note in which we inquired about the remodel affected above; awaiting that info too. – TR

  • Dave March 10, 2017 (11:21 pm)
    Glad they are remodeling that Starbucks. There are some challenges with how people line up for the drive thru and ingress egress from the parking spots. Also how the drive thru line affects getting in and out of the Taco Time lot on the west side. Cars line up in the street too for the Starbucks drive thru, messing up flow in an already congested area 35th/Avalon.

