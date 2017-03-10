West Seattle beverage notes: Alchemy opening date; Starbucks remodel

Two West Seattle beverage-venue notes tonight:

ALCHEMY’S OPENING DATE: Nine months after we first reported on two new venues going into Junction 47 at California/Alaska/42nd, we have an opening date for one: Alchemy, described as “a chemistry-themed cocktail bar,” is planning to open April 28th, according to spokesperson Jayme Stocker. (As reported here earlier this week, Vine & Spoon hasn’t set a date yet but is aiming for mid-May.)

STARBUCKS REMODEL: During a routine check of the city’s permit/building use files, we found a remodeling plan for the drive-through/walk-up Starbucks at 4408 Fauntleroy Way SW. We asked the company’s media team for comment first thing this morning, but no reply by day’s end; the “site plan” in city files has a list of planned changes to 13 features including signage, the walk-up and drive-up ordering areas, and patio furniture. No indication of when the work is scheduled or how it will affect operations; we hope to hear that from the company soon.