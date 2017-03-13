WEDNESDAY: Peel & Press, The Westy donating part of proceeds to New Leaf Bistro family

Over the weekend, we published a followup about the community generosity toward the family that owns New Leaf Bistro in Admiral, as they cope with the sudden loss of father, husband, and co-proprietor Geoffrey Ly. That generosity continues with this announcement sent tonight by Dan Austin of Peel & Press in Morgan Junction:

This Wednesday [March 15th], Peel & Press and The Westy will donate 10% of our sales to Shi Qiu Chen of New Leaf Bistro. We were very saddened to hear about the passing of Geoffrey and wanted to create an additional way for folks to support the family. Being small-business owners is incredibly hard, and to add the loss of a loved one is just unimaginable. Peel & Press will also be selling two $50 gift cards with all proceeds going to the family. Our friends over at The Bridge have also offered to donate gift cards that will be available at Peel & Press for cash donation. If any other restaurants would like to join us, please reach out!

Peel & Press is at 6503 California SW; The Westy is at 7908 35th SW. (Both are WSB sponsors.)