Ways to help, have fun, learn, more for your West Seattle Thursday



(Wednesday sunset from Cormorant Cove Park, photographed by Mike Jensen)

What’s ahead for the rest of your Thursday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TINKERLAB DROP-IN: Work on a fun STEM-based craft at High Point Library after school, 4-5:30 pm. Free. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE WORK PARTY: 5:30 to dusk tonight is the first of two work parties to help West Seattle Little League recover from damage done by vandals last weekend, as the teams look ahead to the start of play. Here’s the update from WSLL:

Work parties will be Thursday the 23rd and Friday the 24th from 5:30 to dusk. Work to be done: • rebuilding pitching mound on south field – 1 volunteer needed

• filling trenches in infields (rain runoff has created trenches in both infields)

• sweeping loose material from outfield lips back into the skins

• top dressing edges of infield skins along edges of infield grasses

• resurfacing pitching mound areas in front of rubbers

• pressure washing north field bleachers and dugouts

• cleaning bulk material from hillside on north field parking area

• edging / weeding parking lot

• filling potholes on gravel road

• cleaning out bollard holes for easy locking of bollards

• painting of wooden bleachers

• hang new hooks in storage shed (hooks to be used for hanging of tools/ organization

• removing grass from under south field bleachers / spread rock under bleachers to match North Field bleachers

• installing fence cap on south field 1st base line close to scoreboard

• cleanup of bulk area

• weed eating fence lines – bring a weed eater if possible

• check scoreboard / microphone/ make sure all tech is working properly

• cleaning tools and machines

• cleaning doors / walls in bathrooms

• prep for painting of doors (and painting doors if possible)

• addressing graffiti in men’s room that is still visible

• general cleaning and prep of shack for opening day! Please consider bringing work gloves and tools to help!

This is happening at Bar-S Playfields. (6425 SW Admiral Way)

WEST SEATTLE MONTESSORI OPEN HOUSE: 6 pm to 7:30 pm, you’re invited to an open house at West Seattle Montessori & Academy (WSB sponsor):

West Seattle Montessori School & Academy Open House gives parents and prospective families a chance to meet our staff, teachers and tour the facilities. You’ll be able to view samples of student work and pick up application materials. Our teachers and staff are available during and after the Open House to answer questions.

(11215 15th SW)

NICK LICATA @ WEST SEATTLE DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: 6 pm at West Seattle Golf Course, WS Democratic Women are hosting former City Councilmember Nick Licata, who’ll talk about his book. Check to see if there’s still room. (4600 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House‘s High Point Center. Tonight’s WSTC agenda includes open board positions and an SDOT guest to talk about Delridge RapidRide H Line. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SERA CAHOONE: Live, free, all-ages in-store performance at Easy Street Records in The Junction, 7 pm. (California/Alaska)

