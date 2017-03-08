VIDEO: West Seattle Symphony Orchestra, violinist Quinton Morris get ready for Friday concert



(WSB photo & video)

Friday night, you can enjoy beautiful music for free without leaving the peninsula. The West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for its “Spring Celebration” concert; we stopped by last night’s rehearsal to record a bit of video with internationally acclaimed guest violinist Quinton Morris:

Dr. Morris will be performing Mozart‘s “Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major” with the Symphony Orchestra, conducted by James Pham, in the auditorium at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle). Showtime Friday night (March 10th) is 7:30 pm. No admission charge, no tickets required, but as always, donations “will be gratefully accepted,” WSCO says.