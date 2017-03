For a few festive moments tonight, a milestone birthday celebration at OutWest Bar went outdoors for a flash mob! Sindy Todo was celebrating the big 6-5 – that’s Sindy above in gold, and below (note the cap – and the matching dresses!) with Dolly Madison, who performs at OutWest on Saturday nights:

And of course there was dancing:

Thanks to Jill for the tip, and happy birthday, Sindy!