VIDEO: Admiral Theater ‘grand reopening’ celebration, report #2



(Admiral Theater’s historic lobby mural, photographed during celebration by Leda Costa)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

It was a night 28 years in the making.

From the time the Admiral Theater was shuttered in 1989 – then saved – its future as a moviehouse was never fully guaranteed, until now, with its transformation to a first-run fourplex, celebrated last night. The gala included a ribboncutting with a “ribbon” made of film (across the center of the photo), presided over by Southwest Seattle Historical Society executive director Clay Eals (below left), whose involvement dates back to leading the campaign to save it:



(WSB photos by Patrick Sand unless otherwise credited)

Eals proclaimed that everyone there last night was “standing in history.” The ribboncutting was the kickoff to a night in which four movies, from The Admiral’s “Four Eras,” were screened – as detailed here, from silent movies celebrating the building’s early history as The Portola, through a brand-new (and very popular) film.

This happened six months after the restoration work at the circa-1942 moviehouse started in earnest, more than a quarter century after it was designated a city landmark as part of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society campaign to save it. The company that owned it in the late ’80s abruptly decided to close it in 1989, and said the following year that it might not ever be a moviehouse again.

That was proven wrong after local entrepreneur Marc Gartin bought it in 1992. (He owns it to this day.) He was thanked last night by Sol Baron from Faraway Entertainment, which runs the moviehouse business and collaborated on the renovation plan, which was officially announced two years ago:

(WSB photo, February 2015)

Last night, Baron said he remains amazed at not only the increased patronage since the renovation work but the number of people who came even while it was under way. (The work was done incrementally in a way that allowed The Admiral to stay open – we reported here on the debut of the first overhauled auditorium in November.)

Months before the work began, its imminence was commemorated by a June 2016 “Group Hug” photo organized by SWSHS and starring local students:



(Photo by Jean Sherrard, courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society; click here to see full-size version on SWSHS website)

Another touch of history last night – The Admiral’s outdoor ticket booth was even opened for the occasion – SWSHS board member Kerry Korsgaard was inside, distributing commemorative cards:



(Photo by Leda Costa)

Families celebrated the night with multiple generations in attendance, just as The Admiral’s story now spans generations. County Executive Dow Constantine stopped for a photo with dad John Constantine:

Other members of his family were there too, Executive Constantine noted, as he shared memories in his short speech you’ll see in this next clip, followed by County Council Chair Joe McDermott with his own:

City Councilmember Lisa Herbold noted that the history of The Admiral wasn’t just about watching movies but also – in the history that has led to it having a future – a history of activism:

Those in the spotlight during the gala included the couple who successfully bid during last year’s SWSHS “Loving Our Landmarks” gala champagne brunch/auction fundraiser (WSB coverage here) for a “grand reopening package,” Maryanne Tagney and David Jones:

During last year’s gala, this SWSHS photo was shown, a then-early look at part of the long-hidden “underwater” mural inside the auditoriums, with a mention of restoration work ahead:



(SWSHS photo as displayed onscreen at the gala)

And that’s what Eals talked about last night in short speeches to moviegoers before each of eight screenings during the “Four Screens, Four Eras” night. Here’s what he told the crowd waiting to see “Beauty and the Beast,” as he held an appliqué that will be returned to the art:

Watch for details on that soon. And in the meantime, if you haven’t been to The Admiral yet – be part of its present and future! It’s open seven days and nights a week; see the current movies, and schedule, by going here.

And while you’re there – look up, and around, and enjoy the other sights:



(Photo by Leda Costa)

The WSB archive of Admiral Theater coverage over the past decade, newest to oldest, is here.