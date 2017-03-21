Vandals damage West Seattle Little League fields, facilities on eve of new season

Last weekend, a huge volunteer turnout worked at West Seattle Little League‘s home field, Bar-S Playfields on Alki Point, to get it ready for the start of the season next weekend.

They put in hundreds of volunteer hours, league spokesperson Kathy Powers says.

Then Monday, the league’s field maintenance director went to Bar-S – and discovered vandals had struck, in a big, heart-sickening way.



(Photos courtesy WSLL. We don’t show tags in their entirety, so the photo is cropped)

Buildings were broken into, and facilities were tagged.

Also, Powers says, “The infields, already in rough shape from all the rain, were trashed by a vehicle. Most frustrating was the damage done to the newly rebuilt pitchers’ mounds and batters’ boxes.”

They’re working to fix the damage – only part of which is shown in the photos – and you can help – in two ways.

For one, Powers says, “We hope the entire West Seattle community will join us in keeping watch and reporting behavior that tries to steal our kids’ opportunity to play baseball.” (Call 911 whenever, wherever you see a crime or possible crime in progress and it’s happening now, or has just happened.)

For two, you can join in one or both work parties planned to clean up and fix up at Bar-S:

*Thursday night (March 23), 5:30-7:30 pm

*Friday night (March 24), 5:30-7:30 pm

The fields and facilities are off SW Admiral Way a short distance west of 63rd SW [map].

P.S. Yes, the vandalism has been reported to police.