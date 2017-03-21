West Seattle, Washington

Vandals damage West Seattle Little League fields, facilities on eve of new season

March 21, 2017 10:03 am
|      7 COMMENTS
Last weekend, a huge volunteer turnout worked at West Seattle Little League‘s home field, Bar-S Playfields on Alki Point, to get it ready for the start of the season next weekend.

They put in hundreds of volunteer hours, league spokesperson Kathy Powers says.

Then Monday, the league’s field maintenance director went to Bar-S – and discovered vandals had struck, in a big, heart-sickening way.


(Photos courtesy WSLL. We don’t show tags in their entirety, so the photo is cropped)

Buildings were broken into, and facilities were tagged.

Also, Powers says, “The infields, already in rough shape from all the rain, were trashed by a vehicle. Most frustrating was the damage done to the newly rebuilt pitchers’ mounds and batters’ boxes.”

They’re working to fix the damage – only part of which is shown in the photos – and you can help – in two ways.

For one, Powers says, “We hope the entire West Seattle community will join us in keeping watch and reporting behavior that tries to steal our kids’ opportunity to play baseball.” (Call 911 whenever, wherever you see a crime or possible crime in progress and it’s happening now, or has just happened.)

For two, you can join in one or both work parties planned to clean up and fix up at Bar-S:

*Thursday night (March 23), 5:30-7:30 pm

*Friday night (March 24), 5:30-7:30 pm

The fields and facilities are off SW Admiral Way a short distance west of 63rd SW [map].

P.S. Yes, the vandalism has been reported to police.

7 Replies to "Vandals damage West Seattle Little League fields, facilities on eve of new season"

  • sgg March 21, 2017 (10:31 am)
    I frequently walk in the Alki Playfields area.  This last week, there are tire tracks from a vehicle that was able to drive onto the fields by the public restrooms at the Whale Tail.  They were able to do this because the park service does not raise the bollards that block entrance to the fields / park area.  If they used the bollards, this would  be much more difficult to get your car in there.  I am not sure about the access to Bar S, but in the case of the Alki Playfields at the Whale Tail, it seems as though it is laziness on the part of the parks department in not putting up the bollards that contributes to this kind of problem.

    • Kathleen March 21, 2017 (11:30 am)
      Bar S has bollards on both its parking lots and access is diligently  monitored by both the WSLL Board and volunteers, as well as by our neighbors in the Alki community.   Both WSLL and the Parks Department have done a lot of extra work to restrict access to the fields and parking lot, by installing extra barriers and keeping things locked up tight.  Sadly, as this illustrates, determined vandals can get around the best security measures.  This is absolutely heartbreaking for our Little League Community.   Our kids deserve so much better.    Please everyone come down to help this week if you can!  

    • Michelle M. March 21, 2017 (11:30 am)
      The crew chief for the city is Carol Baker.  She can be reached at 206-684-7457.  If there are ways to prevent vehicles from getting on these fields, she needs to make sure they are working.  I would encourage everyone to call her today to let her know how important this is to the community.

  • Jeff March 21, 2017 (10:54 am)
    This is just sad.   A bunch of kids starting as young as 4-5, have to deal with this because some jerk wanted to do donuts.    

  • Marybeth March 21, 2017 (11:17 am)
    Very sad. For volunteers coming to help on Thurs or Fri – is there anything in particular they should bring with them?

    • OP March 21, 2017 (11:49 am)
      I believe the league will supply all the tools needed. I’m a manager in the league. I’m beyond sickened by what’s happened. I’m furious!

  • Becky P. March 21, 2017 (11:48 am)
    Too bad the idiot’s car didn’t get stuck or something.

