TUESDAY: Junction Neighborhood Organization talks HALA, RPZ, Fauntleroy Boulevard, more

March 20, 2017 8:17 pm
What’s up with the HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning proposal right now – besides doorhangers in urban villages? That’s one of the topics set for tomorrow night’s Junction Neighborhood Organization meeting, 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon). JuNO director René Commons says other topics will include an update on the SDOT review of a Restricted Parking Zone application filed by a Junction resident, as well as updates on the Fauntleroy Boulevard project (now that the walking tours are past), a “Greenspace Park/Library/Community Center Plan for the West Seattle Junction,” and the future of the Avalon Substation site.

  • TheKing March 20, 2017 (10:40 pm)
    If the city wants affordable housing they should try lowering taxes. Then put up the no vancancy sign. We are full. 

