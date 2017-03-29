West Seattle, Washington

March 29, 2017 6:39 am
6:39 AM: Transit notes so far this morning:
-Route 37’s 6:15 am (from 35th/Alaska) run didn’t happen
-The Vashon Water Taxi is canceled this morning because of a “mechanical issue” (the regular backup boat, M/V Spirit of Kingston, is not available because it’s in the middle of a 5-week maintenance period)

No road incidents in our area so far.

6:56 AM: If you use the bicycle trail along surface Spokane Street east of the low bridge – and/or surface Spokane Street itself – reminder that today is the scheduled start of two days of trash cleanup in the area, as we’ve been reporting since Friday. Last word from the city is that the detours won’t start until after 9 am.

6 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch"

  • Karl March 29, 2017 (8:09 am)
    The electronic signboard on Fauntleroy just past Alaska that gives travel times lists something like “4th Ave S – 18 min” and “STOMS 4th – 22 min” … what is “STOMS 4th?”

    • WSB March 29, 2017 (8:33 am)
      Stadiums.

      • Karl March 29, 2017 (9:43 am)
        Ahh, thank you!  That makes sense (and obviously I misread the ‘D’ as an ‘O’).

  • Azimuth March 29, 2017 (8:52 am)
    Looks like an army of parks dept rigs to clean up under the bridge!

    • WSB March 29, 2017 (9:00 am)
      Thanks, we hope to get over there in a bit to see what’s happening.

  • Robert March 29, 2017 (8:52 am)
    Kill me. 

