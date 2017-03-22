West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

March 22, 2017 7:20 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:20 AM: Good morning! No incidents in/from West Seattle so far. Remember that Seattle Public Schools get out two hours early today.

7:22 AM: Seattle Fire “full response” headed for the 2300 block of 42nd SW in The Admiral District. First unit arriving isn’t seeing anything – we’ll break this into a separate story if they do find a fire.

7:30 AM: As updated separately here, this turned out to be a dryer fire, according to firefighters, and it’s out, so most of the units will be leaving.

7:50 AM: One downtown note – the Seattle Center vicinity is busier than usual because of the annual Starbucks shareholders meeting @ McCaw Hall, with ~2,700 expected. Doors open shortly, meeting’s at 10. This is part of the SDOT citywide alert list for this week.

8:03 AM: Reminder that SDOT‘s week of RapidRide H Line outreach in Delridge continues with a scheduled visit to 21st/Dawson 5-6 pm today.

7 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch"

  • SunriseHeights March 22, 2017 (7:33 am)
    Reply

    Seriously. What does it take to get enforcement of the bus lane on Avalon?  Not to mention all the cars turning left off of manning.

  • Lola March 22, 2017 (8:14 am)
    Reply

    Did anybody report the guy walking on the bridge with a big backpack in the W bound lanes just after the 1st ave turn off?  I could not believe I was seeing someone walking on the bridge.

  • Lola March 22, 2017 (8:15 am)
    Reply

    All of the fire trucks and police response must have seen him as I saw them come wizzing across the bridge first into WS.

    • WSB March 22, 2017 (8:20 am)
      Reply

      We hear dispatches of people on the bridge now and then. If you are *not* behind the wheel and see something like that, please call 911.

  • Lola March 22, 2017 (8:39 am)
    Reply

    I was driving.  I forgot to mention he was walking E. Bound so do not know if he could get up to Beacon Hill or if he might walk onto I-5?

  • sam-c March 22, 2017 (10:17 am)
    Reply

    there’s a water rescue going on at SW Spokane- doesn’t seem like it’s impacting traffic? Lots of sirens.

    • WSB March 22, 2017 (10:28 am)
      Reply

      Thanks, that’s on Harbor Island, hits our radar sometime and sometime doesn’t … will check.

