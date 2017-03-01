TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

7:02 AM: Welcome to March! And warmer weather – 10 degrees above freezing right now. No incidents to report so far, in/from West Seattle.

REMINDER: The Alaskan Way Viaduct is scheduled for closures 6 am-6 pm Saturday and Sunday for its annual inspection. Full details here, including concurrently scheduled closures on 99 north of the Battery Street Tunnel.

7:37 AM: Stuck-truck trouble in Fauntleroy, at 45th/Director – thanks for the tip/photo:

Our tipster says the truck was trying to head east on SW Director toward the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse.

8:23 AM: If you use lower Spokane Street east of West Seattle, note that SFD is sending a midsize response to Colorado and Spokane, which is west of 1st Avenue. No details on the call, just a heads-up.