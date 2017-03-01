TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

West Seattle, Washington

March 1, 2017 7:02 am
7:02 AM: Welcome to March! And warmer weather – 10 degrees above freezing right now. No incidents to report so far, in/from West Seattle.

REMINDER: The Alaskan Way Viaduct is scheduled for closures 6 am-6 pm Saturday and Sunday for its annual inspection. Full details here, including concurrently scheduled closures on 99 north of the Battery Street Tunnel.

7:37 AM: Stuck-truck trouble in Fauntleroy, at 45th/Director – thanks for the tip/photo:

Our tipster says the truck was trying to head east on SW Director toward the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse.

8:23 AM: If you use lower Spokane Street east of West Seattle, note that SFD is sending a midsize response to Colorado and Spokane, which is west of 1st Avenue. No details on the call, just a heads-up.

  zephyr March 1, 2017 (8:38 am)
    I doubt that those neighborhood streets and that roundabout were
    designed for industrial traffic.  I know that I have just enough room in
    my vehicle to ease around those things.  Looking at that photo that
    situation should not have happened.  Surely the school has a more
    realistic approach to their loading/freight area. 

  M March 1, 2017 (8:48 am)
    In general, is the traffic by the ferry dock always so atrocious around 8?? I left my house at 7:30 from the base of the bridge to the ferry dock was one hr……I barely made the 8:30 boat to Bremerton. Man it was only 3 miles!! 

