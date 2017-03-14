West Seattle, Washington

14 Tuesday

50℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

March 14, 2017 6:48 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:48 AM: Welcome to another rainy morning. No incidents currently reported in/from West Seattle, but watch for the usual extra-water spots, because some particularly intense rain cells were part of what moved through in the past few hours.

ADVANCE ALERT: If you drive I-5 north of downtown in the very early morning, here’s an alert from City Light about intermittent stops/slowdowns while they do power-line work next week.

6:56 AM: Just in from SDOT, trouble on the eastbound bridge: “Collision on West Seattle Bridge EB partially blocking the right lane. Use caution, expect delays.” It’s currently on the top-left camera.

7:04 AM: Good news – that was cleared quickly.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  • Chris March 14, 2017 (7:41 am)
    Reply

    Left lane of Admiral is taking 10 minutes just to get to the bridge.

    lots of people making the illegal left at Luna Park

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann