TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents in/from West Seattle so far this morning. Roads are damp and temperatures are in the 40s.
7:12 AM: Looking ahead to next weekend, two notes: WSDOT is planning on another one of those major lane closures on eastbound I-90 just east of I-5, with details here; and Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 am Sunday (this is the time to “spring forward” one hour).
ADDED: Just for the record – Kevin tweeted this during the morning commute:
Ridiculous! @kcmetrobus busses have to turn right from left lane at Avalon/Spokane b/c of lane violators! Plz 🚔 @SeattlePD! @westseattleblog pic.twitter.com/R0jxc5g5JJ
— Kevin Freitas (@kevinfreitas) March 7, 2017
