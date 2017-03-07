West Seattle, Washington

March 7, 2017
7:02 AM: Good morning! No incidents in/from West Seattle so far this morning. Roads are damp and temperatures are in the 40s.

7:12 AM: Looking ahead to next weekend, two notes: WSDOT is planning on another one of those major lane closures on eastbound I-90 just east of I-5, with details here; and Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 am Sunday (this is the time to “spring forward” one hour).

ADDED: Just for the record – Kevin tweeted this during the morning commute:

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  • West Seattle Hipster March 7, 2017 (4:10 pm)
    Any history of law enforcement raising revenue on the Avalon bus lane?   I have seen them on the bridge, but not Avalon.

    • WSB March 7, 2017 (5:17 pm)
      I don’t recall having heard of any lately, but that doesn’t mean none happened … and SPD Blotter doesn’t send out those lists of “aggressive driver response team” results any more. BUT someone just e-mailed to say that, at least as of just after 4:30, police were out on Admiral Way hill north of the bridge …

